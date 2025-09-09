(Flint, Texas) - There are a ton of different beliefs in East Texas, in Texas, in America and throughout the world. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Sure, we're not going to agree on everything but where was it ever required that we do. Many forget that.

What that disagreement doesn't entitle anyone to is to be hateful toward another person. Have a spirited debate but never ever hate the person or retaliate against that person because of the debate. So many forget that, too.

A Statue was Vandalized at a Flint Church

We knows what this person was thinking but an individual came onto the property of St. Mary Magdalene Church on Old Jacksonville Highway in Flint early Sunday morning, August 7, and vandalized a statue of Jesus in front of the church. According to the press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, video captured a white male in a black shirt and black shorts walk up to the statue at 1:14 a.m. The person is believed to have used a hammer to knock off the hands and nose of the statue.

That person then fled on foot down County Road 1299. It is not known why this person felt this was necessary. One can assume they probably do not believe what the church stands for.

Information Needed to Make an Arrest

If you have any information into this vandalism at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Flint, you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600. Again, everyone has different beliefs, and that's okay. It is never right to attack or destroy something simply because of those different beliefs.

