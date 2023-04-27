Get our free mobile app

Another fabulous East Texas weekend is coming. Just like the previous ones, this one is also loaded with plenty of events, festivals, runs and more waiting for all of us to be a part of. Several of the planned events this weekend are fundraisers that will benefit East Texans while there are a couple of big festivals happening in Pittsburg and Arp and you can shop till you drop in Canton.

For the Saturday events, you'll want to bring along an umbrella and maybe a light jacket because, at the time of this article's creation, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the mid-60s. Sunday looks to be the better day this weekend with lots of sunshine and a high of 76. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, just have fun!

Here are some of the big things happening around East Texas this weekend.

For more details on these events simply click/tap on the event header.

Thursday - Sunday

Canton First Monday Trade Days grounds

Shop until you can't shop anymore this weekend in Canton. Find something unique and out of the ordinary for your home or office. Need to get your funnel cake fix? You can do that this weekend too in Canton! From shopping to eating to live music there is so much going on at First Monday Trade Days in Canton this weekend.

Saturday 9a - 5p

Arp City Park

The annual Strawberry Festival hits Arp this weekend. The city park will be full of vendors, food trucks, and activities for everyone. There will be train rides, bounce houses for the kids, and a chance to win some cool prizes too.

Saturday 10a - 8p

Pittsburg - downtown

A food adventure awaits you in downtown Pittsburg this Saturday. The festival will feature hot links, food tasting and competitions, vendors and artisan booths, a farmers market, live music, a chili cook-off, a kids zone and even a sugar rush competition.

Saturday 8:15p

Tyler - Bergfeld Park

Gather the kids, some snacks and maybe a blanket or two and head to Bergfeld Park for a free showing of 'Minions: Rise Of Gru' on the big screen at the amphitheater.

Saturday 9a - 3p

Marshall - City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center

In addition to adopting shelter animals this Saturday in Marshall, you can also purchase your spring plants during the plant sale. The purchase of plants will go toward the care and programs offered by the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. In addition to plants, there will be beekeepers, woodworkers, artisans, food trucks, and more.

Saturday 9a - 1p

Kilgore - World's Richest Acre Park

Get your locally grown fruits and vegetables from locally sourced farms and support local farmers. The Kilgore Farmers Market will be open each Saturday morning. Visit often to support local farmers and to purchase seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Saturday 11a - 3p

Longview - Hilton Garden Inn

More than 35 exhibitors will be on-site to help you plan your special day with all the latest trends and styles available to couples that will be tying the knot soon.

Saturday 6p - 9p

Gilmer - Firehouse 9 Farm

This is a fundraiser event benefitting Hope For Pets Rescue. The second annual fundraiser will benefit the pets that they care for each day and evening. The dinner will feature brisket, smoked sausage, boudin, sides, and desserts. For more information and ticket prices click/tap the BBQ & Bingo header.

Saturday 1p - 5p

Tyler - True Vine Brewing Company

With each ticket purchased, you'll receive 3 pounds of crawfish, corn, and potatoes! This is a benefit event for the Tyler Area LSU Alumni Association that will raise money for college scholarships for local area LSU students. Wear your favorite college gear and support your team.

Sunday 2:30p

Mt. Pleasant - Whatley Center For The Performing Arts

The orchestra will present Dancing Through Life, that will feature workds from Strauss, Bach, Rimsky-Korsakov and many more.

17 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too.

13 Places Serving Gourmet Mac & Cheese Near Tyler, Texas If you're craving comfort food and want macaroni and cheese here are some of your best options.