A Christmas Miracle? Turnpike Troubadours Website Updated, Reads ‘Coming Soon’

Perhaps we haven't heard the last of Lorrie. And here I was thinking I'm too old to believe in Christmas miracles. Today there is something stirring at the online home of one of Red Dirt's most beloved bands, and it's a bit more that a mouse.

As we head into Thanksgiving weekend, Turnpike Troubadour's website has been updated. Now the landing page is bright orange, with what appears to be the silhouette of two roosters fighting, and in beautiful white lettering it reads "Coming Soon."

Which of course will get you wondering, "what? What's coming soon?"

As Whiskey Riff, that first reported the update, points out it could certainly just be some sort of routine maintenance. But why would routine maintenance require a brand new badass logo? That's an unnecessary flex.

Fueling speculation, the band has also wiped their Instagram clean and made their Twitter private. We'll keep you updated, but for now, all I can assume is that Santa got my letter. Here's to Christmas miracles.

Meanwhile, members of the band have been busy. This past summer RC Edwards, Hank Early, Amber Watson released Big Country, the debut album from RC & The Ambers, that's a fun listen.

Fiddle player Kyle Nix released his debut solo album, Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories, last year. He also recently got sober. His project is chalk full of great story telling songs and as expected masterful fiddle playing. He and his new band have a full touring schedule.

And finally front man Evan Felker and his wife Staci welcomed a beautiful baby girl earlier this year. There have even been a few Felker 'sightings." He was back on stage singing Turnpike songs with The Teague Brothers Band this past spring, and then again just a few weeks ago as part of Rhett Millers virtual benefit for cystic fibrosis.

