New Parker McCollum Song That ‘Probably Won’t Make an Album’ Already Stuck in My Head

Today Parker McCollum shared a brand new unnamed song on Instagram, and it's already stuck in my head. Successfully taking the place of "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has been living there rent free since Christmas.

So, big thanks to The Kid.

Along with the video he shared a bit of insight into the song, "I still try all the time to write songs that sound like the ones I grew up loving. Just sad old country songs. Wade Bowen and The Warren Brothers stopped my the house yesterday and we messed around with this one. Probably won’t ever make it on an album but I still love it." This one's piping hot.

Ain't nobody changing your mind, ain't nobody changing my love.. I've done everything that I can, ain't no matter where it lands ain't a damn thing I can do. Heads you win, tales you lose. - Parker McCollum

Dude, really channels Randy Travis there at the end and I dig it. Give it a listen and then perhaps we can start an online Petition to get him to change his mind, cut the entire song, and upload that sucker.

March has been eventful for McCollum. The reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year sold out RODEOHOUSTON, landed his second career No. 1, and is set to tie the knot... and now he drops a lowkey sad banger to boot.

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart's $30 Million Mansion Looks Exactly Like a Bass Pro Shop Stewart's 19,714-square-foot rustic mansion is nestled on 415 acres of sprawling woods. Oh, and it comes with a 9-acre stocked lake. And just like every Bass Pro Shop you've ever been in, the two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall is included.