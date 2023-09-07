A Look Inside No. 4’s Home, Dak Prescott’s Amazing North Texas Compound

He is the face of the most lucrative sports team in America and is very well compensated for it. Two seasons ago Dak Prescott finally inked his big deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but Number 4 has resided in this Dallas, TX suburb since '19.

We all know it, being the starting quarterback on America's Team makes your play among the most analyzed in all of sports, but if you can stomach it, there are many perks that come along with that.

After playing a couple of seasons franchise tagged, Dak inked a big contract, that according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is for four-years and worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed. The average annual value of the contract over the first three years of the deal is $42 million per year, Schefter reported. This was a big bump in pay for Prescott who made $31.4 million under the tag the season previous.

But on top of his salary, the star quarterback is endorsing and working alongside various international brands: AT&T, Beats by Dre, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Adidas, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Sleep Number, Oikos, Pepsi, Citibank, and New Era.

In fact his $107.5 million haul from the year ending May 1, 2022, put him fourth among all athletes and the top NFL player. His other endorsements, which netted Prescott around $10 million that year, include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sleep Number, 7/11, and DirecTV.

With so much money coming in, it'd actually appear the face of the Cowboys is living in a relatively modest home outside of Prosper. I mean he bought with a few months pay. Mind blowing.

This year CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard and new addition Brandin Cooks will all be looking to Dak to fire up one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses -- and hopefully a deep playoff run too. Now let's see inside his home:

