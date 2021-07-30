While other states in this great nation of ours continue to legalize the use of marijuana in forms both medicinal and recreational, Texas has been among the most reticent to do so. But perhaps, this little loophole is a foreshadowing of what's to come.

After talking with many friends and reading thoughts in chat groups on social media, it's clear: Quite a few people in East Texas are starting to think differently about legalizing marijuana in the Lone Star State.

Advocates for THC/marijuana have been sharing their perceptions of the benefits for certain groups of our population for many years now. They claim, with research in tow, that it can be a significant aid for those who suffer from PTSD, chronic illness, or terminal disease.

It is suggested as an alternative to the legal plethora of pharmaceuticals on the market today. (Which as we all know, can have MANY detrimental side effects.) And those companies sure are making an incredible profit. Shocking levels of profit, really.

But even just recreationally-speaking--many people, including East Texans, are perplexed as to why there is so much resistance to legalizing marijuana in its various forms.

This is even more highlighted when marijuana is compared to alcohol: a fully legal substance that most definitely has side effects and contributes to many tragedies every year when people get on the road after drinking.

What do you think?

I don't personally recall seeing any huge headlines when Delta 8 began being sold in many a vape and/or tobacco shop in East Texas. Granted, I don't follow this subject. However, it's almost as if Delta 8, a form of THC now legal is Texas, quietly found its way into our CBD gummies. It was almost rather "hush, hush," as if partakers didn't want to "jinx" it.

If you'd like to read more about the technicalities and legalities of Delta 8 THC, you can get that here.

Have you tried any CBD gummies with Delta 8 yet? What was your experience like? Would you like to see marijuana fully legalized in Texas?

