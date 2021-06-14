A Texas True Crime Case Is Busted Wide Open With Arrest

According to multiple reports, Shawn Adkins was arrested for murder by the Big Spring Police Department on Monday, June 14th, 2021. Those same reports indicate that the arrest is connected to the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn, who was first reported missing in December 2010.

Her remains were later found near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County in 2013.

Adkins has been around the case since the beginning and has always been a person of interest. He was around Dunn in 2010 because of his relationship with Dunn's mother, Billie Dunn. Adkins was the last person to see Dunn alive.

According to the Howard County Jail records, Shawn Adkins was arrested and booked with a $2 million bond and is being charged with murder. He's since been released to another agency.

The Hailey Dunn case has been covered intensely and documented thoroughly in the last decade by true crime documentaries and podcasts. You can catch up on the case in the Crime Watch video at the top of the page. There's also been a Facebook page, Who Killed Hailey Dunn, that's advocated for the arrest of Adkins for several years.

Adkins had been a suspect since day one, but hadn't been arrested until now. Dunn's mother, Billie Dunn, served one year of probation for lying to the police during their initial investigation into Hailey's disappearance. That was in 2011, two years before her body was found.

"I'm not really shocked at the news that it was Shawn," Billie Dunn told BigCountryhomepage.com, "Of course you would’ve hoped it wasn't him because I stayed with him after she left after Hailey went missing, but I'm not surprised, and I thank God that that person has been apprehended and is going to pay for what he did here on Earth."

Dunn also said she was relieved that he'd been arrested.

Dunn's father, Clinton Dunn, has been proactive in his daughter's case, going as far as to hire a private investigator to do independent investigating in 2019.

