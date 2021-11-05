A Tyler Artist is Painting a Masterpiece in Kerrville

If you've seen a mural in a public space in East Texas, you've probably seen the amazing work of Tyler artist, Brent Hale. His newest work is going up now in the Texas Hill Country, and it's looking like it will be another masterpiece.

If you've ever been to the Texas Hill Country west of Austin and north of San Antonio, you know it's decorated with gorgeous trees, rolling hills, live music, and the smell of barbecue. And now Tyler artist, Brent Hale, is putting his mark on it too.

Kerrville's Arcadia Live Theater backs up to the Guadalupe River, and it's a local landmark for Central Texans. Happy State Bank commissioned a new mural for space in the back of the theater that overlooks the river, and it can be seen from the Sidney Baker Street Bridge by drivers heading into Kerrville from the west. The mural says “Welcome to Kerrville” and it's more than just the words. Within the letters spelling out Kerrville, there are pictures of musicians, river rafts, and an airstream trailer, among other things. Click HERE to view the work.

The artistic flair comes from Tyler's own Brent Hale, who paints four to five murals per year, and has done work in Nacogdoches, Ben Wheeler, Waco, and Tyler too.

Hale says on his website that his inspiration comes from "the classics – Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tom and Jerry, Rocky and Bullwinkle." He loves cars too and draws inspiration from many things shiny. Click HERE to see his work.

Hale received a BFA at Stephen F. Austin State University and then majored in Industrial and Transportation Design at Art Center College of Design. His art career began as a graphic designer and included work for Brookshires Grocery Company.

Brent Hale Illustration and Design launched in 1995.