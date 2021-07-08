A Tyler Record Store Will Have Exclusive Sales Next Week

You won't be able to buy next week's one-of-a-kind music releases everywhere. There's just one Tyler store that's planning to hook you up.

We are lucky to have independent record stores in East Texas. It's been a rough year for so many businesses, and unfortunately, we've seen a lot of them close their doors for good during the pandemic. Record stores are still kickin', and browsing through them and discovering new music makes for a pretty awesome weekend afternoon.

Record Store Day celebrates Mom-and-Pop shops and musical independence every year, and artists usually release records that are a tad outside of the norm as a special treat for fans. A load of limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets will be available on Saturday, July 17th, which will be the second of two Record Store Days this summer. The other was June 12th. There are dozens of independent record shops in Texas that will be part of Record Store Day next week, but only one in Tyler.

El Guapo Records at 257 South Broadway (between Elm and Front Street) has vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, and local art, and they'll have the Record Store Day exclusives too. Some of the artists that will have special releases include Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Donna Summer, Evanescence, Bush, The Cure, John Fogerty, Gorillaz, Hall and Oates, Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Pearl Jam, and Sinead O'Connor.

Other new exclusive releases coming on next Saturday's Record Store Day are posted HERE. Shop local! Regardless of what's for sale, it will be another great opportunity to support East Texas businesses and we all know how important that is. And add some cool colors to your vinyl collection in the process.