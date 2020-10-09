While it's true that we here at Radio Texas, LIVE! are widely known for filling your Saturday nights with the best Texas & Red Dirt music on the radio, more and more folks are discovering and downloading our free app. With it you can stream the best Texas and Red Dirt music 24 hours a day, without commercial interruption.

Here are which new songs you can hear beginning this week on the Radio Texas, LIVE! show, in our stream, and through our app:

Added Friday, October 9:

Randy Rogers Band "Drinking Money"

Randy and the boys have been doing it right for two decades now. Earlier this year their single "Kiss Me In The Dark" was certified Gold by the RIAA, and Randy released his third collaborative album with Wade Bowen. Their latest single is off their 2019 album Hellbent.

Kylie Frey "I Do Thing"

She’s a Shania Twain protégé, we all remember her rip-your-heart-out collaboration with Randy Rogers a couple years ago, oh, and she was a Louisiana High School Rodeo Queen. Kylie is making waves in the Texas scene, this week she followed up her Top 10 smash "Spur of the Moment."

Kolby Cooper "One Night Stand"

At just 21-years-old, Kolby Cooper is a rising star in the Texas Scene. The young East Texas native is racking up Spotify streams like he's been at it for a decade or more. The new single is off his Vol. 2 EP which was one of the few highlights of our COVID summer.

Jonathan Terrell "Never Makes a Sound"

After a brief, albeit illustrious, rock-n-roll hiatus with his band Not in the Face, Jonathan Terrell has come home to his country roots. Welcome home, JT.

Cody Hibbard "The Truth"

Added Friday, October 2nd:

Josh Abbott Band "The Highway Kind"

Mike and the Moonpies with Mark Wystrach "Smooth Shot of Whiskey"

Bart Crow "Boots"

