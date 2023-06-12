Adopt A Smith County Animal Shelter Dog For Free This Month

I am proud to say that I am the owner of a rescue dog from a Tyler, Texas animal shelter rescue facility. While I'm not much of a cat person, we do have two rescue cats in the house as well, which I refer to them as my wife's cats! Being the owner of a rescue dog, or any animal, is a selfless act of caring. The animals in our East Texas shelters didn't do anything wrong to end up there, they're just looking for is a loving family to call their own.

Of course, being a pet owner is a huge responsibility. One of the biggest responsibilities is making sure your pet is spayed or neutered to help control the pet population, just like Bob Barker said at the end of 'The Price Is Right' each day! Here in East Texas so many dogs and cats end up in the shelter because so many dogs and cats go unspayed or neutered.

East Texans are getting better at this, but there's a long way to go because our shelters are housing so many dogs and cats. The reality is, Smith County Animal Shelter and Shelter can house only a certain number of dogs before they're forced to take other action or refuse to receive an animal.

In an effort to find as many homes as they can for the dogs they are caring for now, the shelter has announced free adoptions during the month of June.

Adopt an animal in Smith County for free in June.

Standard adoption fees at the shelter range from $30 to $50, that fee will be waived during the month of June 2023 when you adopt a dog. Visit the Smith County Animal Shelter at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler and visit with all the dogs, fall in love with one, and adopt them today. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8a - 5p.

Looking at the website and the cute pics of the dogs available for adoption, there are 57 dogs to choose from. These 57 dogs that are in the care of Smith County want a family to call their own and give a ton of unconditional love to. There is definitely one there you'll fall in love with. When you adopt that dog, please have them spayed or neutered.

If your dog has gone missing, you'll want to check the Smith County Animal Shelter's website and Facebook page to see if your dog is listed.

