(Tyler, Texas) - Just like a thief that breaks into your home or car, scammers will do the same thing by getting into your social media, email or other digital communication. Those scammers will be then be able to take your personal information and do whatever they want to with it. They will even steal your money.

Unfortunately, it takes a victim reporting the scam to police to get the word out about what it is so someone else doesn't fall victim. That's what happened in Tyler recently. A scam victim let Tyler Police know about a call they received from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshall.

New Scam is Robbing East Texans

A scam victim went to Tyler Police saying that someone called her saying they were with the U.S. Marshalls service and were instructed to pay money to avoid being arrested (KETK). The victim stated that shortly after, she got another call from someone saying they were with Tyler Police backing up the arrest threat.

It is not known if the victim paid the scammers. In a statement, Tyler Police reinforced that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will not call an individual to ask for money. Police also said that these scammers are "spoofing" their phone number to look more legitimate.

A New Scam is Robbing East Texans by Impersonating Police

Another scam that Tyler Police are warning us about is someone posting in our city Facebook groups posing as a law enforcement officer asking for money. The scammer uses a very heartfelt story to gain your trust but the story is fake.

If you receive a call from someone who claims to be a law enforcement officer and says that you owe money or you will be arrested, just hang up. Let your local law enforcement agency know about the call so they can get the word out to the community. If you see a social media post about a law enforcement officer asking for money, let whoever shared the post know it is a scam and to delete the post.

