Get our free mobile app

It's nice to be king, or in Ally's case, the queen of the house. But at the same time it's also nice to have a companion to play with, especially when the humans are away!

Meet Ally, she is our Pet Of The Week and she is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ally is a healthy sixty pound pup that is about a year old. Ally loves the companionship of other dogs and plays well with them. Pets Fur People Executive Director Gayle Helms believes Ally would thrive in an active family setting because she's somewhat in her puppy stage still. She is a quick learner because she's already picked up on the house training thing. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Ally will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ally call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

A Look Inside One Of Tyler's Most Expensive Homes This beautiful property is located near Lake Tyler and nearly encompasses 70 acres.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.