It's hard to believe that American Idol has been on for coming up on 20 seasons. There have been so many talented people that have gained fame and fortune because of that show including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Scotty McCreery. There are obviously many other talented people that have gone on to do amazing things after their time on that show and soon we will have another reason to watch and cheer on a contestant as the new season will feature a talented singer from Tyler, Texas.

There haven't been many details released so far but the team at American Idol has reached out to let us know that Fritz Hager will be featured on American Idol. His debut episode is on Sunday, March 20th and only time will tell if he gets that golden ticket and moves on to Hollywood!

Who Are The Judges on American Idol for Season 20?

This season there are three judges looking for talent through the audition rounds with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan at the judges table. Obviously, no word on whether Fritz makes it to the next round but we will be watching and cheering from East Texas for our local guy!

Only Time Will Tell If Fritz Wins American Idol

Even sharing these details has me so excited about the possibilities ahead for Fritz. I checked out his past performances on YouTube and Fritz has a ton of talent, it will be exciting to see how far he makes it in the brand new season of American Idol!

