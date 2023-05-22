One of America’s Best Hidden Beaches is Right Here in Texas

Of course Hawaii landed 3 of the Top 5 best secret beaches in the U.S., but you know Texas is gonna get our due, right? Ok, so we're not quite inside the Top 10, but one secret beach, located just outside of Corpus Christi, TX, did come in at No. 16.

Hey, that's not a bad showing. Considering we're known more for BBQ and football, not bad at all. I mean, people don't usually associate The Lone Star State with going to the beach, but hey, now we've got one of the best secret ones in the country according to this poll of 3,000 very smart Americans.

As you'd expect Hawaii, California and Florida beaches make up a big chunk of this list. But if you look down there sandwiched between Virginia's Sandbridge Beach and Florida's Crescent Beach, is Texas' own San Jose Island, which is located in The Gulf of Mexico right outside of Corpus.

And, yes, it may be Texas' only beach to make the list, but the simple fact that you can eat Texas BBQ while you enjoy its waves moves it all the way up to No. 1, in our hearts.

The top 20 “secret beaches,” according to the poll:

Hawaii – Awahua Beach Florida – Shell Key Preserve Hawaii – Lanikai Beach Hawaii – Kauapea Beach New Jersey – Sedge Island Florida – Lovers Key State Park California – Salt Creek Beach California – Wildcat Beach Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park Florida – Boneyard Beach Hawaii – Gray’s Beach California – Hollywood Beach Florida – Navarre Beach Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove Virginia – Sandbridge Beach Texas – San Jose Island Florida – Crescent Beach South Carolina – Kiawah Island New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve Alaska – Lowell Point Beach

