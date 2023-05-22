One of America’s Best Hidden Beaches is Right Here in Texas

Of course Hawaii landed 3 of the Top 5 best secret beaches in the U.S., but you know Texas is gonna get our due, right? Ok, so we're not quite inside the Top 10, but one secret beach, located just outside of Corpus Christi, TX, did come in at No. 16.

Hey, that's not a bad showing. Considering we're known more for BBQ and football, not bad at all. I mean, people don't usually associate The Lone Star State with going to the beach, but hey, now we've got one of the best secret ones in the country according to this poll of 3,000 very smart Americans.

As you'd expect Hawaii, California and Florida beaches make up a big chunk of this list. But if you look down there sandwiched between Virginia's Sandbridge Beach and Florida's Crescent Beach, is Texas' own San Jose Island, which is located in The Gulf of Mexico right outside of Corpus.

And, yes, it may be Texas' only beach to make the list, but the simple fact that you can eat Texas BBQ while you enjoy its waves moves it all the way up to No. 1, in our hearts.

The top 20 “secret beaches,” according to the poll:

  1. Hawaii – Awahua Beach
  2. Florida – Shell Key Preserve
  3. Hawaii – Lanikai Beach
  4. Hawaii – Kauapea Beach
  5. New Jersey – Sedge Island
  6. Florida – Lovers Key State Park
  7. California – Salt Creek Beach
  8. California – Wildcat Beach
  9. Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park
  10. Florida – Boneyard Beach
  11. Hawaii – Gray’s Beach
  12. California – Hollywood Beach
  13. Florida – Navarre Beach
  14. Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove
  15. Virginia – Sandbridge Beach
  16. Texas – San Jose Island
  17. Florida – Crescent Beach
  18. South Carolina – Kiawah Island
  19. New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve
  20. Alaska – Lowell Point Beach

The Ultimate Texas Bucket List: 30 Must-Do's in the Lone Star State

From things to eat to places to see, this list has it all. Next time I am thinking of taking a road trip, which is most of the time, I'll definitely be going back to this list again and again. 

Top 10 Crazy, Fun, & Interesting Facts About the Great State of Texas

An on top of our state's sheer size, here you'll meet people you can't anywhere else and see interesting places you won't find anywhere else on this planet -- and with that come some pretty wild and crazy facts about the Lone Star State.

Here are ten.

Learn a Brief History of 10 East Texas Towns Under a Population of 1,000

Texas is a state that is home to huge metropolises and quaint and cozy small towns. A lot of those small towns are in East Texas. Let's learn the brief history of some of these small towns under a population of 1,000.
