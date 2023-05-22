One of America’s Best Hidden Beaches is Right Here in Texas
Of course Hawaii landed 3 of the Top 5 best secret beaches in the U.S., but you know Texas is gonna get our due, right? Ok, so we're not quite inside the Top 10, but one secret beach, located just outside of Corpus Christi, TX, did come in at No. 16.
Hey, that's not a bad showing. Considering we're known more for BBQ and football, not bad at all. I mean, people don't usually associate The Lone Star State with going to the beach, but hey, now we've got one of the best secret ones in the country according to this poll of 3,000 very smart Americans.
As you'd expect Hawaii, California and Florida beaches make up a big chunk of this list. But if you look down there sandwiched between Virginia's Sandbridge Beach and Florida's Crescent Beach, is Texas' own San Jose Island, which is located in The Gulf of Mexico right outside of Corpus.
And, yes, it may be Texas' only beach to make the list, but the simple fact that you can eat Texas BBQ while you enjoy its waves moves it all the way up to No. 1, in our hearts.
The top 20 “secret beaches,” according to the poll:
- Hawaii – Awahua Beach
- Florida – Shell Key Preserve
- Hawaii – Lanikai Beach
- Hawaii – Kauapea Beach
- New Jersey – Sedge Island
- Florida – Lovers Key State Park
- California – Salt Creek Beach
- California – Wildcat Beach
- Florida – Dry Tortugas National Park
- Florida – Boneyard Beach
- Hawaii – Gray’s Beach
- California – Hollywood Beach
- Florida – Navarre Beach
- Hawaii – Pa’ako Cove
- Virginia – Sandbridge Beach
- Texas – San Jose Island
- Florida – Crescent Beach
- South Carolina – Kiawah Island
- New York – Amsterdam Beach Preserve
- Alaska – Lowell Point Beach