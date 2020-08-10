Today (August 10th) marks 150 days since Breonna Taylor has been murdered by Louisville Police and Oprah is sounding the alarm to make sure they are brought to justice.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

After making a historic move by placing Breonna on the cover of O Magazine for the first time in 20 years the media mogul purchased 26 billboards around Breonna's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky urging for the arrest of the officers responsible per New York Times.

The message is clear on the billboard for the community to see

Demand that the police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.

Inside the September edition of O Magazine with Breonna on the cover Oprah goes into detail of why she is using billboards to get the word on bringing justice for her.

If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice and that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name. The September issue honors her and every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.

The investigation is still underway and the FBI is considering a possible civil rights violations by the Louisville Police Department.

This goes back to where I mentioned why I have trust issues with the police because of incidents like this.

It doesn't take this long to make a determination on pressing charges on after police stormed into her home and opened fire killing her while she was asleep.

The September issue of O Magazine will be available August 11th.