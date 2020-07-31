Breonna Taylor Graces The Cover Of Oprah’s Magazine

Oprah Winfrey continues to do amazing work as for the first time in the past twenty years will be giving the cover photo of her magazine to Breonna Taylor.

Oprah explained why she put Breonna on the cover in her column,

What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Police as they stormed into her home on March 13th as her and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in bed when they heard a loud bang at their door there was an exchange of gun fire where a bullet have struck Beronna killing her.

This major news comes right after Oprah announced that she will be ending regular publication of her magazine and going digital and has been well received on social media.

The officers who have killed Breonna Taylor has not been arrested's so let's continue to say her name until they are brought to justice.

The issue will be available August 11th.