(Arp, Texas) - For Dallas Cowboys fans, like myself, this season has not gone the way it was suppossed to. After an "all in" statement from owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the team was anything but during the offseason. It has shown with the lackluster play during this 2024-2025 campaign. But despite the disappointing season, there has been one player that has shined bright this season, Arp native Demarvion Overshown. His play has been awesome this season until he was injured and is now out for the season.

Arp Native Encouraged By His Alma Mater During Zoom Call

Demarvion Overshown spent his high school years playing for the Arp Tigers. From there, Overshown went to the University of Texas in Austin. His first two years he played safety. He recorded 19 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception coming off the bench his freshman and sophomore years. Going into his junior year, he switched to linebacker where he excelled. During his junior and senior years, he recorded 230 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The Dallas Cowboys liked what they saw in Overshown and drafted him in the 3rd round, 90th overall pick, in the 2023 NFL draft. Overshown tore his ACL in training camp of his rookie year. He recovered and became a starting linebacker for the Cowboys defense this season. Teamed up with Micah Parsons, Overshown recorded 67 tackles, four sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee during the Cowboys loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zoom Call With Arp Students

On Friday, December 13, students with Arp ISD, along with their faculty, took part in a Zoom call with Demarvion. Many of the kids dressed in their Dallas Cowboys best to talk with their hometown NFL star. The students also offered some encouragement as he begins rehabbing his injured knee. Both Demarvion and the students and faculty had some big smiles on their faces throughout the entire meeting.

Demarvion has a long road ahead as he may not be able to return to the field until the middle of next season. It's possible he could miss the entire 2025-2026 season. When he does come back, he will once again be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL alongside Parsons. Best wishes in your recovery Demarvion. We'll be there to cheer you on again when you return.

