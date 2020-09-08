Attention Guys: Dusty Wants To Be Your Best Friend

If you're a guy and looking for a dog, then Dusty wants to be your buddy.

Dusty is a shepherd mix who prefers the company of men and wants to be the only dog in the household. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dusty’s owner passed away and he is looking for a new guy to hang out with. Dusty is five years old and weighs sixty five pounds. Dusty would thrive in a household where he would be the center of attention. He have been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Dusty will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For additional information on adopting Dusty call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.