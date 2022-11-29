Get our free mobile app

Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler accepted to care for this year-old dog that was picked up along Bascom Road in Tyler and they appropriately named her Bascom. She appeared to be lost and malnourished and has cared for her ever since and is now healthy and available for adoption.

The time has come in Bascom's life for someone to come visit her at the shelter and fall in love with her and adopt her as part of their family and give her the love and attention that she deserves this time around. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People, believes she would thrive in a home with children thanks to her sweet and gentle disposition.

Bascom appears to be a hound mix and weighs in at fifty pounds, since recovering from malnutrition. Bascom is ready to go home with you to be a valued member of your family. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Bascom call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

