BBQ is a staple of anyone's diet in East Texas. Ribs, sausage, brisket, pulled pork, I am not apologizing for making you, or myself, hungry. So anytime there is a big event involving BBQ, we want to tell you about it (and be there ourselves). Texas Monthly is bringing their BBQFest to Tyler in October and our taste buds can't wait.

Every year, Texas Monthly puts on their BBQFest to feature some of the best BBQ in the entire state. For this year, they decided to take that experience on the road. They will be making three stops in October in Brownsville, Lubbock and in Tyler.

Oh yes. The first stop of Texas Monthly's BBQFest Road Trip Edition will be at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler on Sunday, October 10, from noon to 4 p.m.

So what will be at this event? You will get enjoy some BBQ from Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ, Joseph's Riverport BBQ and Sunbird BBQ. Dude! Yes! Also, there will be a "Special Guest Pitmaster." Hmmm. You'll also be able to enjoy drinks and live music from Shinyribs, an American country-soul, swamp-funk band from Austin.

Tickets are $65 and does include the BBQ, kids ages 6 to 10 are $25, under 6 are free and are available at eventbrite.com. If you want some more information on Texas Monthly's BBQFest, head over to texasmonthly.com. You can also get some more details in the event page on Facebook.

Get your squad together and get ready for some great BBQ, great drinks and just an all around great time.

