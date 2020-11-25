The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ

DISCLAIMER: THE RESTAURANTS FEATURED IN THE "BEST DAMN THING I ATE IN EAST TEXAS" DID NOT PAY ME NOR SUPPLIED FREE FOOD TO ME FOR THIS SERIES!

ALL FOOD WAS BROUGHT AND PAID FOR BY THE AUTHOR FOR THE PURPOSE OF REVIEW.

I'm a new resident to East Texas but I've been here many times before during my travels before I got into radio when I was a truck driver. Most of the time when I came through Tyler, it was for deliveries to major chain restaurants like Subway and I would occasionally make deliveries to The Jalapeno Tree.

Through those many years, I was told by many East Texas residents that if I was ever in Tyler, it was A MUST that I stop and eat at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to stop by because I was always on the go....until now.

My first question upon arrival was "What are yall most known for?" and the young lady told me straight up and down: "The ribs".

(This photo is not their actual ribs...I'll explain shortly)

So, like my fellow Texan brothers and sisters have told me, I order a little bit of everything, brisket, sausage, hot links and ribs.

To make a long story short, YALL BEEN TELLING THE TRUTH! Good lord the ribs were tender, sweet and tangy WITHOUT the sauce which is good itself and they disappeared in a matter of minutes. That's why there's no "photo", I ate everything before I could think "Damn, I need to take a picture of this".

Its safe to say that my East Texas journey to find the best damn places to eat is off to a great start! If you have any recommendations on where I should go next, drop them in the comments and I'll swing by and check them out!