There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever.

I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;)

Seriously love it all. Pancakes, waffles, hash browns, oatmeal--you name it.

Typically my go-to for breakfast items usually involves some kind of Mexican fare. Ya know, breakfast tacos or burritos. Chilaquiles--OMG. Migas, etc. And overall, that's still what I crave the most in the morning.

However, I think I may have found one particular entree at Jimmy's Egg in Tyler, Texas that has become a serious contender for a new favorite.

And what's strange is... I'm not one to order sausage. Nor bacon. (Yes, yes I am fully aware that makes me a sincere FREAK in East Texas. But it's true.) I'm also not likely to order biscuits and gravy as a first choice. But there's something particularly delicious about the way the folks at this place create one of the BEST breakfasts you'll ever have.

Have you tried the Biscuit & Gravy Omelette? OH. MY. GOSH.

Y'all, I'm telling you...when ya can, get yourself over there and try this. It is over-the-top decadent in the most wonderful way. They legit put biscuits inside a fluffy omelet (along with some other magical ingredients) and then top it with a sausage gravy that will make you miss your Grandma even more. Add cheese on top, along with a side of hash brown and a mini-stack of Cinnamon Roll pancakes, and you've gone to breakfast heaven.

Not to mention just their *actual* cinnamon rolls. Good GRIEF.

Thank me later. And don't forget to tip your server. And you'll want to after trying this incomparable breakfast dish.

What's your favorite breakfast of all time? Here are quite a few incredible options for your consideration in Tyler:

