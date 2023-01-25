This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever.
I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;)
Seriously love it all. Pancakes, waffles, hash browns, oatmeal--you name it.
Typically my go-to for breakfast items usually involves some kind of Mexican fare. Ya know, breakfast tacos or burritos. Chilaquiles--OMG. Migas, etc. And overall, that's still what I crave the most in the morning.
However, I think I may have found one particular entree at Jimmy's Egg in Tyler, Texas that has become a serious contender for a new favorite.
And what's strange is... I'm not one to order sausage. Nor bacon. (Yes, yes I am fully aware that makes me a sincere FREAK in East Texas. But it's true.) I'm also not likely to order biscuits and gravy as a first choice. But there's something particularly delicious about the way the folks at this place create one of the BEST breakfasts you'll ever have.
Have you tried the Biscuit & Gravy Omelette? OH. MY. GOSH.
Y'all, I'm telling you...when ya can, get yourself over there and try this. It is over-the-top decadent in the most wonderful way. They legit put biscuits inside a fluffy omelet (along with some other magical ingredients) and then top it with a sausage gravy that will make you miss your Grandma even more. Add cheese on top, along with a side of hash brown and a mini-stack of Cinnamon Roll pancakes, and you've gone to breakfast heaven.
Not to mention just their *actual* cinnamon rolls. Good GRIEF.
Thank me later. And don't forget to tip your server. And you'll want to after trying this incomparable breakfast dish.