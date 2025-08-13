(KNUE-FM) We all know that Texas has every option available when it comes to food. It’s something that we all enjoy, but at times take it for granted. There are so many places around the country that don’t have all the delicious food options we have here in East Texas. But there are some types of food that are a little more difficult to find, one of those being soul food.

You can find a burger joint or a great Mexican restaurant just a few miles down the road. But it can be more difficult to create a soul food restaurant. While I am not a restaurant entrepreneur, I would guess that one of the reasons it’s more difficult for a soul food restaurant is that not many chefs have the perfect recipe for soul food dishes. You must find the right cooks, or your customers won’t be coming back for more.

What Makes Soul Food in East Texas Special?

When you mix Southern Hospitality with Soul Food, life doesn’t get much better than that. Many soul food recipes are passed down through generations of African American cooking. We’re talking about grandmas and other church ladies sharing supper recipes.

Where is the Best Soul Food in Tyler, Texas?

The reason I was even thinking about the best soul food in Tyler is because that question popped up on a social media group, so of course I was interested in what people mentioned in the comment section. So, let’s look at where locals suggest you can find the best soul food in Tyler.

