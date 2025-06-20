(KNUE-FM) The truth is, there are MANY places to get amazing fried chicken in Texas.

Yeah, we're very blessed when it comes to delicious food choices. And when it comes to 'the best,' I find that to be somewhat subjective.

What may be the 'best' to me may be different than the 'best' for you, based on our own personal preferences and preconceived notions.

Get our free mobile app

Who Decides What’s the Best Fried Chicken?

fried chicken Unsplash loading...

At the same time, it's always interesting to read about what different groups or websites consider to be the best of anything in Texas.

What Makes Fried Chicken Truly the Best?

In your opinion, what would make for the 'best fried chicken?'

The seasonings? The crispiness? The overall quality or presentation of the dish?

How the Best Fried Chicken in Texas Was Chosen

The website Moms Who Think "compared data on rankings and reviews on a variety of local and regional websites for each state before making the final call" on which restaurant can boast the best fried chicken in Texas.

READ MORE: This BIG Chicken Fried Steak Challenge Is Bigger’n Texas

They listed the best fried chicken in every state, if you are curious and want to look.

OK, back to Texas.

The Winner: Street's Fine Chicken in Dallas

According to Moms Who Think, the best place to enjoy fried chicken in Texas is Street's Fine Chicken in Dallas, Texas.

If you peruse the website and it has been at least an hour since you last ate, you'll likely feel your tummy growling. I can hear mine even as I type this.

Street's Fine Chicken has two locations in the Dallas area.

fried chicken Unsplash loading...

What Makes Street’s Fine Chicken Stand Out?

Their website describes the offerings as "classic comfort food with an elevated twist, craft cocktails and great memories."

Um, yes, please.

They also have tantalizing comfort food items on the menu, such as fried green tomatoes, pot roast, deviled eggs, chicken and dumplings, and more.

You know, the food you crave when you've had a tough day—or a good day—or just a day. Bring it on.

Have You Tried Street’s Fine Chicken?

Have you been to Street's Fine Chicken? How was your experience? Is there another place to enjoy fried chicken in Texas that is your favorite? Shoot me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Best Fried Chicken Around Tyler, Texas If you're looking for some delicious fried chicken in Tyler, Texas here are some places for you to go. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins