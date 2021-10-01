Top 9: Must Visit Haunted Houses, Trails, & Car Washes in East Texas

It’s time to wash off your watermelon cuttin' knife and start carving pumpkins with it. That’s right, fall is here. As we wave goodbye to her hotter sister, summer, we can begin to plan for one of fall’s most beloved traditions: Haunted Houses.

Whether you’re in the mood for some family friendly fun, a night out with friends, a spooky car wash, or a zombie hunt, as long as you don’t mind poopin' your pants on a first date, we’ve rounded up some East Texas options that are sure to thrill you.

"There once was a school teacher, beloved by all. Her pupils loved her, the little town of "Corpse Grove" that she lived in loved her, and everyone agreed she was top notch in her field. She taught all grades...One through twelve...and did it all in a quaint, one room school house...as was the custom in 1800's America. But one day something went wrong...terribl y wrong...the town folk accused her of witchcraft. They drug her through the town as they tortured and stoned her. Then they tied her to a nice tidy pile of dead wood and set her on fire. Her screams can still be heard they say. And with her last breath, she cursed them all and refused to let her spirit leave until her vengeance was wrought! Come, see what darkness their fake smiles hid...meet them one by one and see their TRUE faces...until you find her...the lady in white! She's waiting for you in the woods...in the town of Corpse Grove, where she died."

"Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That's what World of Khaos' haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. We go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears."

"Back in the 1800's, Dr. Grigor Von Graystone, his wife, and three children fled into exile from their homeland. They settled in Longview, Texas, and lived quietly in their Manor on the hill."

"Corpse Grove is an outdoor Haunted Halloween Attraction in the Tyler, TX area. Not recommended for children under 12yrs old. Very Frightening...nightmare."

"It's time to get spooky! Join us every Friday and Saturday night on the farm in October for our Spooktacular Nights activities. We've got fun frights for all ages to enjoy! Fit for your little ones and parents alike. Enjoy our creepy corn maze, goblin glow, fireworks & more. Learn more by clicking HERE!"

"Gleaux Car Wash in Tyler is once again hosting their Fright Nights Car Washes each Friday and Saturday in October, beginning October 1st. Both locations will operate normally throughout the day, but when the sun goes down and it begins getting dark around 7 p.m., that's when things turn scary."

"This is your chance to defend our livelihood, ourselves, our family, and friends against a zombie army hellbent on taking over Gilmer. And you know what's next right, after Gilmer? It's the world. That's how it works."

"Legend has it that Verdun Manor is haunted. You know what they say… a house cannot be haunted unless it has a history… and this haunted house definitely has a history.

In 1901, Baron Michael Verdun, a psychopathic werewolf, built a grotesque house on Voodoo Bayou. Deep within the recesses of his manor, he conducted cruel experiments on travelers, turning them into human-animal hybrids. Together with his vampire wife Lady Cassandra, he hosted fiendish masquerades, serving human flesh to his inhuman guests. Finally, one stormy night, an angry vigilante mob set the manor afire and murdered Verdun and Cassandra."

"Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever! Dare to enter the Halloween event of the season, featuring family-friendly attractions during the day...and thrills once the sun goes down."

