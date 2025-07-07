(KNUE-FM) They say this is the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas.

They Claim This Place is the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Texas

Whoa, that's a big statement. After all, Texas boasts a plethora of great hole-in-the-wall options.

And who are "they," you may wonder?

Get our free mobile app

Who Picked the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Texas?

In this case, the ranking of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Texas comes from The Daily Meal, a website devoted to all things food. So, I guess they know what they're talking about.

READ MORE: Two Texas Cities Named Among Best For Southern Comfort Food

I gotta tell you though, I'm sure it was hard for them to pick the "best," given all of the amazing options.

By the way, they listed the "best" in every U.S. state.

What is a "hole-in-the-wall?"

What Exactly Is a Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant?

Chef's Resource describes it as "an eatery that is usually small, unassuming, and often tucked away in an inconspicuous location."

However, these places are often renowned for their delicious food, exceptional customer service, and/or something extra special that makes them a beloved gem in their communities and among those passing through, seeking some of the best eats in town.

According to The Daily Meal, The Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Texas Is...

So, back to the subject at hand:

Which place was named by the Daily Meal as the "Best Hole-in-the-Wall" restaurant in Texas?

Are you familiar with Owl Drug Store in Coleman, Texas?

Owl Drug Coleman texas Owl Drug via Facebook loading...

Well, you will want to be after this.

What Makes Owl Drug Store So Special?

The Daily Meal had this to say about Owl Drug Store:

"Not many old-fashioned soda fountain grill pharmacy combos exist today in America, but this one in the small town of Coleman, Texas, is thriving. The quaint, old-timey atmosphere makes regulars and visitors alike feel at home, but it doesn't stop there."

The website went on to share the rave reviews it saw about Owl Drug, highlighting the amazing burgers and breakfast, as well as the truly exceptional staff that makes customers feel genuinely welcome.

Owl drug coleman texas Behold, the famous Owl Burger!

Owl Drug via Facebook loading...

Planning a Texas Foodie Road Trip?

If you're in the area or just love taking foodie road trips through Texas, you'll want to add this place to the list.

Share Your Favorite Hidden Gem

What are your favorite "hole-in-the-wall" restaurants you love that you think everyone should try? Please shoot me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Best Soul Food Restaurants in Tyler, Texas According to locals online here are the best Soul Food restaurants in Tyler. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins