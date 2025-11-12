Your Complete Schedule of East Texas Bi-District Football Playoffs
(Lindale, Texas) - Student athletes across East Texas have been playing and practicing for this moment, playoff time. The lights turn on Thursday and Friday nights with some great, and important, football to be played. The parents of these students will be rooting loudly for their child on the field.
But no matter which team you support, cheer on every player on the field. You know how hard these students work to get to this moment. Be respectful of the students and coaches on the field.
East Texas Bi-District High School Football Schedule
I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996 and it's been awesome following the great season Lindale has had this year. Their only loss came against a very good Kilgore team that sits at number two of the KLTV Redzone Top 10. Lindale comes in at number six.
GO EAGLES!
Lindale did drop a couple of spots this week in Maxpreps rankings. The Eagles are ranked at number five behind number four Gladewater, number three Troup, number two Kilgore and number one Longview. This weekend features the first steps these teams need to take for a chance at a state championship.
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Thursday
4A
Carthage Bulldogs vs Pittsburg Pirates
Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Dallas Kimball Knights
3A
Malakoff Tigers vs Liberty-Eylau Leopards
New Diana Eagles vs Newton Horned Frogs
West Rusk Raiders vs Woodville Eagles
Troup Tigers vs Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls
Grand Saline Indians vs DeKalb Bears
Daingerfield Tigers vs Harmony Eagles
Edgewood Bulldogs vs New Boston Lions
2A
Overton Mustangs vs West Sabine Tigers
Grapeland Sandies vs Deweyville Pirates
Beckville Bearcats vs Paul Pewitt Brahmas
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets vs Como-Pickton Eagles
Garrison Bulldogs vs Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs
Shelbyville Dragons vs Jewett Leon Cougars
Cayuga Wildcats vs Axtell Eagles
Price Carlisle Indians vs Valley Mills Eagles
Frankston Indians vs Bosqueville Bulldogs
Friday
6A
Longview Lobos vs Rowlett Eagles
5A
Tyler High Lions vs Cedar Park Timberwolves
4A
Brownsboro Bears vs Pleasant Grove Hawks
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears vs Kilgore Bulldogs
Huffman-Hargrave Falcons vs Lindale Eagles
Canton Eagles vs Caddo Mills Foxes
Pine Tree Pirates vs Lumberton Raiders
Athens Hornets vs Gilmer Buckeyes
Van Vandals vs Center Roughriders
Chapel Hill Bulldogs vs Bridge City Cardinals
3A
Atlanta Rabbits vs Winnsboro Raiders
Diboll Lumberjacks vs Orangefield Bobcats
Westwood Panthers vs East Chambers Buccaneers
Gladewater Bears vs Mount Vernon Tigers
Jefferson Bulldogs vs Commerce Tigers
Crockett Bulldogs vs Hardin Hornets
Arp Tigers vs Kountze Lions
2A
Lovelady Lions vs Evadale Rebels
Union Grove Lions vs Honey Grove Honeybears
San Augustine Wolves vs Groveton Indians
Cumby Trojans vs Mart Panthers
Waskom Wildcats vs Cooper Bulldogs
Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs West Hardin Oilers
Joaquin Rams vs Centerville Tigers
1A
Chester Yellowjackets vs Coolidge Yellowjackets
Union Hill Bulldogs vs Avalon Eagles
Saturday
5A
Lufkin Panthers vs Houston Westbury Huskies
