(Lindale, Texas) - Student athletes across East Texas have been playing and practicing for this moment, playoff time. The lights turn on Thursday and Friday nights with some great, and important, football to be played. The parents of these students will be rooting loudly for their child on the field.

But no matter which team you support, cheer on every player on the field. You know how hard these students work to get to this moment. Be respectful of the students and coaches on the field.

East Texas Bi-District High School Football Schedule

I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996 and it's been awesome following the great season Lindale has had this year. Their only loss came against a very good Kilgore team that sits at number two of the KLTV Redzone Top 10. Lindale comes in at number six.

GO EAGLES!

Lindale did drop a couple of spots this week in Maxpreps rankings. The Eagles are ranked at number five behind number four Gladewater, number three Troup, number two Kilgore and number one Longview. This weekend features the first steps these teams need to take for a chance at a state championship.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday

4A

Carthage Bulldogs vs Pittsburg Pirates

Sulphur Springs Wildcats vs Dallas Kimball Knights

3A

Malakoff Tigers vs Liberty-Eylau Leopards

New Diana Eagles vs Newton Horned Frogs

West Rusk Raiders vs Woodville Eagles

Troup Tigers vs Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls

Grand Saline Indians vs DeKalb Bears

Daingerfield Tigers vs Harmony Eagles

Edgewood Bulldogs vs New Boston Lions

2A

Overton Mustangs vs West Sabine Tigers

Grapeland Sandies vs Deweyville Pirates

Beckville Bearcats vs Paul Pewitt Brahmas

Elysian Fields Yellowjackets vs Como-Pickton Eagles

Garrison Bulldogs vs Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs

Shelbyville Dragons vs Jewett Leon Cougars

Cayuga Wildcats vs Axtell Eagles

Price Carlisle Indians vs Valley Mills Eagles

Frankston Indians vs Bosqueville Bulldogs

Friday

6A

Longview Lobos vs Rowlett Eagles

5A

Tyler High Lions vs Cedar Park Timberwolves

4A

Brownsboro Bears vs Pleasant Grove Hawks

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears vs Kilgore Bulldogs

Huffman-Hargrave Falcons vs Lindale Eagles

Canton Eagles vs Caddo Mills Foxes

Pine Tree Pirates vs Lumberton Raiders

Athens Hornets vs Gilmer Buckeyes

Van Vandals vs Center Roughriders

Chapel Hill Bulldogs vs Bridge City Cardinals

3A

Atlanta Rabbits vs Winnsboro Raiders

Diboll Lumberjacks vs Orangefield Bobcats

Westwood Panthers vs East Chambers Buccaneers

Gladewater Bears vs Mount Vernon Tigers

Jefferson Bulldogs vs Commerce Tigers

Crockett Bulldogs vs Hardin Hornets

Arp Tigers vs Kountze Lions

2A

Lovelady Lions vs Evadale Rebels

Union Grove Lions vs Honey Grove Honeybears

San Augustine Wolves vs Groveton Indians

Cumby Trojans vs Mart Panthers

Waskom Wildcats vs Cooper Bulldogs

Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs West Hardin Oilers

Joaquin Rams vs Centerville Tigers

1A

Chester Yellowjackets vs Coolidge Yellowjackets

Union Hill Bulldogs vs Avalon Eagles

Saturday

5A

Lufkin Panthers vs Houston Westbury Huskies

