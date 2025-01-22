The 10 Biggest Public High Schools in Texas Right Now

As one of the most populous states, with five of the country's biggest cities, you know Texas is going to have some very well-attended high schools. But which schools are the most well-attended?

I don't remember the number of my students at my high school, but I'm pretty sure there were over 400 in my graduating class. That means a ballpark estimate of 1,500-1,600 isn't a bad guess. It also means my school wouldn't be called tiny. Well, each school on this list has around three times as many kids as mine did.

What's the definition of a public school? "It is a primary or secondary school that educates all students without charge. They are funded in whole or in part by taxation and operated by the government of the state."

How many high schools are there in Texas?

That is a great question. According to High-Schools.com, there are 3,240 high schools in the Lone Star State, 2,813 of which are public schools. And as soon as you consider how many large metros and tiny towns we have, you'll realize that these won't exactly be distributed equally across the state.

The 10 Biggest Public High Schools in Texas

Data from Public School Review shows that The biggest public high school is in Allen Texas -- named Allen High School. This city is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Allen High School is massive, with 5,314 students.

One note, there are a couple of schools with more students than Allen High School, those seem to be fully or primarily online. For this list, we stuck with in-person attendance only.

Here are the 10 Biggest Public High Schools in Texas Texas has MANY schools and districts. But of all the public schools in the state, these 10 excel in size with thousands of students in attendance