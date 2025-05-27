(Longview, Texas) - We are in that time of year for severe thunderstorms and nature revealing their young ones. As we get outside to do work around the house, we'll see them. You gotta watch out for those little ones while doing that yard work, in particular, a bird's nest.

You probably have one right now in the top corner of your patio or you found one while trimming the bushes. You've probably taken a look to make sure there weren't any eggs in it. The one thing you can't do with that nest is move it.

Is it Illegal to Move or Destroy a Bird's Nest in Texas?

It's a question that you've never asked yourself, or really, anyone. I was taught that if I see a bird's nest with eggs in it or even newly hatched eggs, I should leave it alone and let nature do its thing. I mean, that is their home.

However, I would never think there could be some legal ramifications if I were to remove or destroy the nest. But the thing is, there is. It comes from Chapter 64 of the Parks and Wildlife Code which you can read below:

Sec. 64.003. DESTROYING NESTS OR EGGS. No person may destroy or take the nest, eggs, or young of any wild game bird, wild bird, or wild fowl protected by this code except as provided in this code.<br />Sec. 64.005. PENALTY. A person who violates a provision of this subchapter commits an offense that is a Class C Parks and Wildlife Code misdemeanor.

I Did Not Know This

I'm sure you didn't know this either.

Yes, it is illegal to move or destroy a bird's nest in Texas

Sure the penalty is just a misdemeanor which probably results in just a fine but it's still a penalty that will be on your record. If you want to read the full legalization of the code, you can go to statutes.capitol.texas.gov. Illegal or not, if you see a bird's nest with eggs or newly hatched younglings, just let them be until all have left the nest and then take care of that trimming job.

