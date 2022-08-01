Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson

Get our free mobile app

Cute puppies don't often have a long stay in an animal shelter and that will most likely be the case for Carson.

Carson is a six-month-old puppy that is waiting to be adopted from the Humane Societ's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Carson is a mixed breed pup, he's part Shepherd and part Chinese Shar-Pei who has a beautiful beige and chocolate brown coat. At eight months old, he's already a medium-sized dog and weighs about forty pounds and he still has a bit more of growing to do. He arrived at the shelter in January and is now available for adoption. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People feels that this guy would thrive as a member of an active family, especially a family with children.

Carson could make a wonderful addition to your family. Adopt him today and Carson will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from <a href="https://www.tylerotc.org/">Tyler Obedience Training Club</a>.

For additional information on adopting Carson call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People <a href="https://petsfurpeople.org/">website</a>. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are <a href="https://petsfurpeople.org/">available for adoption</a>. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PetsFurPeopleTyler">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/PetsFurPeople">Twitter</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/petsfurpeople/">Instagram</a>. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are <a href="https://petsfurpeople.org/">appreciated</a>.

