Your Christmas Tree isn’t Complete Without This Blue Bell Accessory
For many, Christmas decorating is done. For others, like myself, the Christmas decorations are taking a little longer to get up. Its not a bah humbug attitude, just haven't taken the time with all the Thanksgiving traveling and work balance to get it taken care of. That's why a particular Facebook post from Texas favorite Blue Bell caught my eye. These could arrive in time to finish our tree decorating, too. That would be Blue Bell Christmas tree ornaments.
Blue Bell Ornaments
These guys are pretty cute. They are half gallon cartons of two favorite flavors shrunk down to below pint size ornaments that would look festive on any tree. In total, there are four "flavors" to choose from, Homemade Vanilla, Peppermint, a gold Homemade Vanilla variant and a Kitty Keller hand painted glass ornament.
Ornament Prices
These ornaments must be high quality, or a turn off, depending on how you look at it. The Homemade Vanilla and Peppermint flavors will run you $17.99 plus shipping. The Homemade Vanilla Gold Ornament will run you $24.00 and the Kitty Keller (I'm guessing this is some kind of designer brand) will run you $34.00, plus shipping, for both of those, too.
If you want to add these to your tree for this year, and many years to come, check them out at store.bluebell.com. You can also check out the other Blue Bell themed gifts that are available, too. Who knows, you could complete your Christmas shopping while perusing the store.