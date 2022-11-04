Blue Bell has Brought Back a 4th Holiday Favorite Flavor for This Season

It goes without saying that in East Texas, there is never a bad time for ice cream. It could be an icy evening after dinner and we will crave a bowl or a cone of our favorite flavor. Its just one of those weird quirks we have in East Texas. Blue Bell announced this week that yet another holiday favorite flavor is back in our grocer's freezers.

Two Holiday Favorites Already Released

Just last month, Blue Bell announced that holiday favorite flavors Eggnog and Peppermint Bark would be making a return. Those two flavors have been extremely popular since their first release and are wanted back every holiday season. Eggnog is flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl while Peppermint Bark is a mixture of mint ice cream and dark chocolate chunks with peppermint bark pieces mixed in.

Then a week later, Blue Bell announced that Christmas Cookies would be making a return:

Christmas Cookies Start and Taste

This flavor was introduced in 2017 and has made a return almost every Christmas season since. For those who are new to the flavor, it is a mix of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl. In other words, Christmas in a bowl or a cone.

A Fourth Holiday Favorite is Now Back

Thursday, November 3, Blue Bell made another announcement of a returning favorite flavor:

This has been a favorite flavor for many Blue Bell fans, so much so that fans want it available year round. There's good reason, too, its a simple mix of delicious flavors; peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

Go Getcha Some

Blue Bell Peppermint ice cream out now for you to pick up for dinner dessert tonight but only in a half gallon. That's okay, though, because its not going to last long at all. Enjoy my friends.

