Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted.

During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Mae call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

