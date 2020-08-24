Bonded Brothers Are Looking To Be Adopted

These aren't your typical brothers, they're canine brothers!

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People has a unique opportunity for you to become pet parents by adopting these two furry four legged buddies. They're Oreo and Milo. Oreo, is of course the black and white one of the pair, while Milo is tan and white and they'll have to be adopted together. The sweet brothers have spent most of their lived in a crate while their previous owner was at work. Their owner surrendered them because of their long work hours and felt they needed a better home where they weren't crated up so much. Oreo and Milo are a year old and weigh about 18 pounds each. Oreo is the shy one of the two and Milo has a very happy and outgoing personality. They would thrive in a family with children. They have been neutered, are current on starting vaccinations including rabies and have been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Milo and Oreo will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Oreo and Milo call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.