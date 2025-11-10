Grand Opening week at the all-new Braum's in Longview, TX, begins next week, but the store is already officially open to the public. East Texas' newest Braum's, and first in Longview, has big plans for folks to welcome the delicious ice cream store to town.

You won't have to wait until Grand Opening week (Nov. 17 - Nov. 23) to enjoy delicious hamburgers and the best old-fashioned milkshakes, though. The store is officially open for business as of 6 a.m. this morning (Nov. 10). The new store is located on 3069 N. Eastman Road.

Braum's is Now Open in Longview

Why not check 'em out and welcome them to town this week? You'll be glad you did. Then join them all next week for the week-long Grand Opening. To celebrate, when you stop in, be sure to grab your free scratch-to-win cards for the chance to win prizes, including a $100 Braum’s gift card, free Braum’s food, merchandise, and much more, according to CBS 19.

Get our free mobile app

Plus, all week of the grand opening, children 15 and under can enjoy a complimentary single scoop of ice cream from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sounds like we've got a new after-school stop.

“We’re excited to open our doors in Longview and bring our signature Braum’s experience to even more families across Texas,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “From our burgers and fries to our ice cream and Fresh Market, we take pride in offering quality food and friendly service close to home.”

And we won't have to wait long at all for Longview's third and fourth Braum's locations. The chain already has two additional locations set to open in Longview in 2026: 280 North Spur 63 and 1420 West Loop 281.