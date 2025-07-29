(KNUE-FM) We were fortunate enough to have him play at our latest Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival in Tyler, Texas. He has been on fire with a sound and styler that was perfected in the honky tonks of Texas and beyond. I’m so excited that we have not only tickets but hotel rooms for the night as well for you to see Braxton Keith perform live at Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma!

Photo from Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival 2025 Photo by JSM Photography loading...

Event Details & Show Date

The show is coming up quick, put this on your calendar now, it’s taking place on Saturday, August 9th, with the performance kicking off at 8:00 p.m.

Braxton has spent the last few years on the road working to create and perform new music for fans. He has he own signature twang, but country fans love the traditional roots you can hear in his music.

Contest Prizes: Tickets + Hotel

We are giving away 5 pairs of tickets for the Braxton Keith concert at Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma. To make the experience better, we have secured 5 hotel rooms, so each of our contest winners will receive a complimentary hotel room for the night of the show.

All contest winners must be 21+. Also, contest winners will be required to supply a credit card upon arrival at the hotel, this is just in case of incidentals.

Enter for the Tickets and Hotel

It’s been too long since you had a fun trip getaway, let’s make it happen! Enter your information here as we will be calling our winners on Tuesday, August 5th. Good Luck!

