Brody The Basset Hound Has Lots Of Ears That Need Rubbin’

Basset Hounds have the softest ears and are irresistible to rubbing.

Meet three year old Basset Hound Brody. Brody is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Brody weighs about sixty pounds and has been neutered. He is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Gayle Helms says Brody loves to lounge on the sofa and watch TV and that he would thrive in a family with older children because of his size. He loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car and Brody's already house trained. Brody will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Brody call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

