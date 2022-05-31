Brookshire’s New Campaign Makes it Easy for Customers to Donate to Uvalde, TX Families

Tyler, TX based Brookshire Grocery Company has launched a new campaign aimed at making it easier for their customers to help out the families in Uvalde whose lives were forever changed by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School last week.

Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons so people can make a donation at the stores until June 4th. KETK is reporting that the donations are benefitting the Robb School Memorial Fund at the First State Bank of Uvalde to give back to those grieving after the shooting.

Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are making efforts “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

Also here in East Texas, the gun store, gunsmith, and gun range known as Vault Arms in Tyler is now offering free basic handgun courses to teachers and school administrators that are interested in learning how to properly handle and operate a firearm. More details on that here.

A few ways that you can help out right now include donating blood, make donations to verified charities, and volunteering your time. Read more about that here.

Based in Tyler, BGC is a regional family-owned, Texas-based grocery business that employs more than 20,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company operates more than 200 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s banners, along with three distribution centers.

