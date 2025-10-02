You know the saying "everything is bigger in Texas"? What if I told you everything can become a bulletproof shield in Texas, too? These beautiful wall hangings are made by a company located just outside of Houston, TX, and I would like one for Christmas.

Beautiful Texas-Made Artwork Doubles As a Bulletproof Shield

These mesmerizing pieces of art could indeed save your life one day, but they also make great conversation starters when you have family and friends over.

House guest: "Oh my God, I love this gorgeous artwork above your mantle, Lisa."

Lisa: Pulling it off the wall and sliding it onto her arm, "It's so much more than just a beautiful piece of artwork, Jesse!"

Get our free mobile app

Suck it, Captain America.

Actually, Captain America's only weapon is his shield, it's "a concave disk 2.5 feet in diameter, weighing 12 pounds, which is made of a unique Vibranium-metal alloy that has never been duplicated." So, that'd be pretty rad to hang on your wall, too.

The company is Armor Upfitters, and is well-known for making lightweight bulletproof panels that are able to stop large rounds. These ballistic panels have all types of applications, including armored vehicles. They're lightweight, so the panels can protect without weighing you down, which allows them to turn wall art into home protection.

While we specialize in bulletproof shields, wall hangings, and signage, our ballistic panels are available in any size for nearly any application. Our goal is to provide the lightest, most effective, bulletproof products on the market. We can even upfit any vehicle. See "Request Pricing" option. The applications are endless, and we are eager to address your safety needs.

The possibilities are endless. The company even suggests using it in businesses or even schools to protect your employees or students. Regardless of where you keep yours, it is pretty cool. You can see more of what they offer if you'd like.