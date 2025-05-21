We've already got an invasion of wild hogs here in Texas to deal with, but it's apparently not enough. Two years since we first learned about the "super pigs" from Canada, they are still a threat to both the U.S. and Texas economies.

Wild boars are an invasive species. They are responsible for over a billion dollars in property damage each year. It's gotten so bad that in many Texas cities, it's now legal to mow these pests down from the comfort of a helicopter (more on that below).

Canadian Super Pigs Are a Real Potential Threat To Texas Economy

But now there's a new swine threat. Have you heard of Canada's super pigs? According to The Guardian, they are a "giant, incredibly-intelligent, highly elusive' beast capable of surviving cold climates by tunneling under snow... and are poised to infiltrate the north of the country."

These hybrids are a result of cross-breeding domesticated pigs with wild boars, way to go, humans. And these pigs are so massive that they can survive Canada's harsh winters -- something the folks who engineered them didn't think would be possible.

"I think there's two challenges in Canada," Brook explains on why they have become so difficult to eradicate. "One is their biology makes them very, very hard to get rid of. They reproduce faster than you can shoot them." They will eat anything to survive, according to Brook

And for those who seek to protect these pigs, remember that they are not native to North America and have become detrimental: "The government estimates the country’s approximately 6 million wild, or feral, pigs cause $1.5 billion of damage each year."

While we don't know when, or if, these so-called "super pigs" will make their way to Texas, as they eye our Northern States, it could very well be just a matter of time.

Oh, and if you're interested in shooting hogs from a helicopter you can do that here in Texas. According to HelicopterPigHunting.com, "Feral Hog eradication is legal and highly appreciated by land owners."

