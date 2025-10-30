(KNUE-FM) While there are thousands of businesses to visit in Texas every day there is something special about going to Trade Days in Canton, Texas. Most people already know about Trade Days and all the fun that you can have as you spend hours and hours looking through different shops and finding treasures that you never knew you needed.

When Is Canton Trade Days in 2026?

But Trade Days isn’t open all the time which is why I wanted to make sure you know its 2026 calendar.

2026 Calendar for Trade Days in Canton, Texas First Monday Trade Days is a monthly flea market held in Canton, Texas. It's the largest and oldest continually operated flea market in the United States. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Everyone who has visited Canton knows that it’s the home of the World’s Oldest and Largest Flea Market and the best part is that it takes place every month.

READ MORE: Be Ready for an Adventure When Shopping Trade Days in Canton

READ MORE: Restaurant Equipment Worth $150,000 Stolen in Canton, Texas

Why People Love Visiting Canton

But you’re not going to see the same items each month as each vendor takes the time to find unique items to bring. If it’s your first time going to Trade Days, you might want to spend the extra money and buy a scooter because you’re going to be walking for miles as you look at everything that is being sold.

Get our free mobile app

What Makes Each Month Different

Shopping has never been my favorite thing to do. It’s never been something that I look forward to doing. But Canton is different because they have so many unique items and fun things available for purchase. Plus, you add all the delicious food that is sold there and it’s easy to spend your whole day there.

If you’re wanting to take a trip to Canton for Trade Days in 2026, set a plan now, you won't be disappointed.

If East Texas Towns Were Stores in the Mall Here’s a lineup of East Texas towns reimagined as mall stores Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins