Celebrate Fall in Texas with This Delicious Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Recipe

It is most definitely pumpkin spice season.

Sugar and pumpkin spice and everything nice for the holidays! I cannot get enough of pumpkin spice recipes and treats. Any time I come across something to do with pumpkin spice, I get excited, and the aroma of nutmeg and cinnamon just drives me crazy.

It can be pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice cupcakes, cookies, and my favorite pumpkin spice cheesecake, which is a must-have for the holidays.

The pumpkin spice cheesecake it is definitely a crowd pleaser in my family. It's one of those desserts that you can have all year, but for me it tastes extra special when having it around the autumn season. It just sets up the perfect scene for me.

I can still remember being a little girl sitting on the counter watching my mom make the cheesecake, and after she was finished with the spoon she would let me lick it.

It was all worth it watching her make this cheesecake and now I’m going to pass the recipe down to you. This is a treat you and your friends can chat over while having lattes or coffee.

I know cheesecake isn't a hard sell at all, but this one's extra special because of that pumpkin spice goodness so I can't sing its praises enough!

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Recipe

14 gingersnaps (2 inch)

1/3 cup pecan halves

4 pkg. cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp. vanilla

4 eggs

Heat oven to 325°F.

Use the pulsing action of your food processor to process gingersnaps and nuts until finely crushed.

Press onto the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

Beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl with a mixer until blended.

Add pumpkin, spice, and vanilla, then mix well.

Add eggs one at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended.

Pour over crust.

Bake 1 hour 20 min. to 1 hour 30 min. or until center is almost set.

Loosen cake from rim of pan. Cool before removing rim.

Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours.

The final step is to enjoy this recipe with the people you love.

