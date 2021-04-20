Customers Are Losing Their Minds Over This Saucy Chick-Fil-A Hack

There's a hack you can come across for just about any fast food joint in town. Like tacos? I'm sure Taco Bell has some secret contraption you can turn into your lunch time go-to. What about burgers? There are endless combos you can make to really satisfy whatever your craving may be. What about chicken? Well if it's from Chick-fil-A, you're probably among the many people on social media that are currently losing it over a Chick-fil-A combo of items that are simply meant to be together.

So what Chick-fil-A items do you need to do the trend?

I've seen it all over TikTok. The trend is so simple, you can get all of what you need at lunch today and eat it in your car - seriously - it's so easy. Head to your nearest Chick-fil-A and grab the following:

An 8-piece chicken nuggets (I've only seen this done with the fried ones, and can't vouch for the grilled ones)

A small mac and cheese

A small waffle fry

Buffalo sauce

Ranch dressing

Chick-fil-A sauce

From this point, these much be layered in a particular order. Take your nuggets, top them with the mac and cheese, add the waffle fries, and drizzle the sauces on top.

Pro tip: Bring a bowl/Tupperware with you to mix this all together.

Need to see video proof?

Let's check out a visual and just see how people have reacted to this. I'm not the biggest fan of buffalo sauce, but this sounds pretty good.

Need to simplify it a bit? Try this.

Not into that much sauce? Or maybe you don't want to mix the carbs. There's a simpler version too.

Mac & Cheese, Nuggets and Buffalo Sauce...? YES PLEASE!! Do you know someone who would try this amazing combination? Posted by Chick-fil-A Madison Street on Monday, April 19, 2021

There are plenty of hacks to make your favorite fast food that much better. Don't marry yourself to Chick-fil-A. If Burger King is your style, go for it! You know how to UP a Jucy's taco? Let me know about it!

