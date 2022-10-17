Chick-Fil-A is a favorite for many in East Texas. Just look at the lines backed up into the streets at any of the locations in Tyler, Longview or Jacksonville. When it was announced a couple of years ago of Chick-Fil-A's famous dipping sauces coming to your grocery store shelves, fans got super excited. This next bit of news is going to make those fans, and probably non-fans, too, very excited, Chick-Fil-A's salad dressings are coming to stores next year.

Get our free mobile app

First, the Bad News

So let's get the bad news out of the way first, the salad dressings will not be available everywhere at first. Grocery stores in the Cincinnati, Ohio area and throughout Tennessee will be getting the dressings first. It won't be until spring of 2023 that the flavors will available nationwide.

What flavors will be available?

To start, there will be four flavors available, Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. To be honest, I've never had a salad at Chick-Fil-A so I can't vouch for their flavor but just by going by the name alone, they sound really good.

We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home. We saw excitement from customers around the launch of our Bottled Sauces in 2020, and we are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets. - Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A

It looks like Walmart and Kroger will be getting the dressings first. I'm sure after the initial release, the list of stores the dressings will be available at will expand.

31 Ways to Show Off Your Whataburger Fandom From shirts to hats to jewelry, there are a plethora of ways to show off that you're a fan of Whataburger.

29 Gifts for the Blue Bell Fan in Your Life