It goes without saying that in East Texas, there is never a bad time for ice cream. It could be an icy evening after dinner and we will crave a bowl or a cone of our favorite flavor. Its just one of those weird quirks we have in East Texas. Recently, Blue Bell announced that two holiday flavors would be making a return to our freezers. Well, we now have a third flavor making it's holiday return.

Two Holiday Favorites Already Released

Just last week (Thursday, October 6), Blue Bell announced that holiday favorite flavors Eggnog and Peppermint Bark would be making a return. Those two flavors have been extremely popular since their first release and are wanted back every holiday season. Eggnog is flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl while Peppermint Bark is a mixture of mint ice cream and dark chocolate chunks with peppermint bark pieces mixed in.

The third addition to the holiday lineup for this year is Christmas Cookies:

Christmas Cookies Start and Taste

This flavor was introduced in 2017 and has made a return almost every Christmas season since. For those who are new to the flavor, it is a mix of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl. In other words, Christmas in a bowl or a cone.

Go Getcha Some

Its out now for you to pick up for dinner dessert tonight but only in a half gallon. That's okay, though, because its not going to last long at all. Enjoy my friends.

