Chris Young is ready for a good time in his new song "One of Them Nights." Released on Friday (July 9), it's an upbeat, party-perfect track with just the right amount of guitar.

"It feels like one of them nights / It's finally Friday, gonna get right," Young sings in the chorus of "One of Them Nights." He's headed to a field party with no guest list, but that's not to be missed — it's "one we'll be talkin' about," he adds in the bridge.

"Hay field lookin' like a runway / Blow them speakers on some country," Young sings. "Yeah, you know what I'm talkin' 'bout, y'all / No closin' time, don't need a last call / The man in the moon's gonna leave on the lights / Drop it into four-wheel, feels like one of them nights."

"One of Them Nights" is one of 14 songs on Famous Friends, Young's forthcoming new album that's due out on Aug. 6. The title track, Young's single with Kane Brown, recently reached No. 1 on the country radio charts.

"There are so many incredibly talented artists, songwriters and producers -- all friends of mine -- who helped make this album possible," says Young. "Having friends share their talents as collaborators, songwriters, producers and more, it’s only natural to call the album Famous Friends."

Famous Friends follows October 2017's Losing Sleep, which means it's been nearly four years since the release of Young's last record. That's a big change for the singer, who, before than, put out albums consistently every couple of years; the longest break between albums came in between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which arrived in 2009.

