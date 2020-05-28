City Of Longview Cancels Annual 4th Of July Event

Concerns over the health of the community lead to the cancellation.

The announcement was made late this afternoon by Longview Mayor Andy Mack during the Longview City Council meeting that there will be no big fireworks show in Longview this Fourth of July. The annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration was cancelled no only due to concerns over public health, but also due to the financial costs of putting on such an event. The cancellation covers the fireworks show, the concerts, carnival experience along with all other on site activities. This marks the first time in the events 15 year history that it has been cancelled.

During the City Council meeting Mayor Mack said,

We appreciate the sponsors, vendors, and staff who normally help make the event possible, and we look forward to celebrating again in 2021."

The city still encourages celebrations of July 4th in gatherings of 10 people or less and to use social distancing measurements and encourages residents to take part in other virtual events like:

online Fourth of July Talent Stage hosted by Partners in Prevention

online patriotic animal event hosted by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center

online summer reading club activities hosted by the Longview Public Library

This years' Fourth of July celebrations will definitely be different thanks to the pandemic. Remember, it is illegal to set off fireworks with Longview city limits.