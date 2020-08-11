Coffee and Chocolate Lovers Get Ready for Java Chip Oreo Cookies

There are some things in life that are just impossible to accomplish in 60 seconds: Walking outdoors in August in East Texas without sweating...looking at social media without stumbling upon drama or stupidity...and eating just one Oreo Cookie.

Give me 60 seconds and I can do a lot of damage to a sleeve of Oreo's, and that's just the regular flavor.

Over the past few years, the makers of Oreo Cookies have come out with numerous flavors for the stuffing between the cookies. Last year on National Oreo Day (yes, that's a thing), Mark Cunningham from our sister station at Q-107 did a video challenge of sorts that featured some of the newer flavors.

Some of the more recent introductions from Oreo include Tiramisu cookies and Latte Creme Fudge Dipped Oreo Thins Bites, but, according to sources, get ready for January 2021 as another new Oreo flavor will be introduced - Java Chip Oreo Cookies. It's a coffee-flavored filling that has chocolate chips in it. CandyHunting was first to break the news on their Instagram Page.

2020 has not been the best of years, to put it mildly. 2021 has got to better, right? Hopefully, Java Chip Oreo Cookies will be the start of a great new year that features these new treats, an end to this pandemic, and the return of the steel guitar and fiddle to all country music.

Let's hope.