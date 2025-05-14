A Surprising Texas Town Now Named Best To Retire In

A surprising Texas town has been named among the best cities in the U.S. to retire in. And I say "surprising" because it's not one that's traditionally named to lists like this, so kudos to y'all.

No doubt the people of College Station fully realize how great their town would be for potential retirees, but when most Texans think of towns to retire to it's usually major city suburbs. You know, outside of Dallas or Austin.

Get our free mobile app

Texas Town That's Now Named One Of The Best To Retire In

Forbes compared more than 950 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change and natural hazard risk. These are the top 25 cities for retirees.

This year, the folks at Forbes have named College Station among the best towns or cities in the U.S. to retire to, which makes me proud to be a Texan. While I normally equate the home of A&M to late nights stumbling through Bottle Cap Alley, it's cool to think that maybe one day I'll equate it to my golden years too.

Here's what they had to say about the proud home of Texas A&M University with a population of 128,000, and located 85 miles northwest of Houston.

Pros: Median home price of $347,000, 14% below national median. Abundant doctors, good air quality, and very bikeable. Very low serious crime rate. No state income or estate tax. Good economy.

Cons: Not very walkable. Hot, humid summers.

Bro, y'all ain't lyin'! Just about every town in Texas, though, comes with hot humid summers. But lower-priced homes and a "very low" crime rate outweigh the humidity in the beautiful Texas town.

Play Now! 10 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Ready to Pay Out (Accurate as of May 1, 2025) Texas Lottery scratch offs are fun to play from time to time with chances to bring home some instant cash. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery