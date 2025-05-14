A Surprising Texas Town Now Named Best To Retire In
A surprising Texas town has been named among the best cities in the U.S. to retire in. And I say "surprising" because it's not one that's traditionally named to lists like this, so kudos to y'all.
No doubt the people of College Station fully realize how great their town would be for potential retirees, but when most Texans think of towns to retire to it's usually major city suburbs. You know, outside of Dallas or Austin.
Texas Town That's Now Named One Of The Best To Retire In
This year, the folks at Forbes have named College Station among the best towns or cities in the U.S. to retire to, which makes me proud to be a Texan. While I normally equate the home of A&M to late nights stumbling through Bottle Cap Alley, it's cool to think that maybe one day I'll equate it to my golden years too.
Here's what they had to say about the proud home of Texas A&M University with a population of 128,000, and located 85 miles northwest of Houston.
Pros: Median home price of $347,000, 14% below national median. Abundant doctors, good air quality, and very bikeable. Very low serious crime rate. No state income or estate tax. Good economy.
Cons: Not very walkable. Hot, humid summers.
Bro, y'all ain't lyin'! Just about every town in Texas, though, comes with hot humid summers. But lower-priced homes and a "very low" crime rate outweigh the humidity in the beautiful Texas town.
